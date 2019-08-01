Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Its Yelp (YELP) Stake as Stock Declined; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 11.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 39.20M shares traded or 259.85% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 1.54 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $31.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 3.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $80,821 activity. Ramsay Alan sold $4,861 worth of stock or 128 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27 million for 72.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.16% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 55,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 0.75% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Schaller Invest Incorporated reported 125,000 shares stake. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 13,003 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Ltd has invested 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 44,900 shares. 297 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 7.33M shares stake. 190,401 were reported by Products Prtn Lc. Victory Management Inc holds 0.12% or 1.47 million shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 70,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 26,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Foundry Prns Ltd Llc owns 38,777 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 64,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.