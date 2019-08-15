Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Its Yelp (YELP) Position by $28.49 Million; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Sachem Head Capital Management LP Increased Position

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 470,883 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 368,983 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 46,884 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 93,222 are held by Wells Fargo Communications Mn. Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Cim Inv Mangement has 9,849 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 500 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs accumulated 17 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 463,611 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. D E Shaw And holds 0.11% or 2.37M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 54,187 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 11,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.