Prescott General Partners Cut Its Wayfair (W) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Its Position

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77 million, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 1.65 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.07% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.1. About 3.05 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 514,777 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Clough Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 0.13% or 9,880 shares. Light Street Cap Ltd Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 87,975 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 3,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 23,739 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Communications holds 22,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 4,203 are held by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 7,700 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.08% stake. Goodnow Invest Gp Limited Com accumulated 241,307 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.06% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. 2.98M were accumulated by Blackrock. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 10,032 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc invested in 0% or 18,085 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services has invested 0.04% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability owns 95,803 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Atria Investments Ltd Liability owns 31,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 14,199 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 13,266 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.18% or 44,929 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 126,744 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $69.78 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.