Premium Brands Holdings (PBH) Analysts See $0.72 EPS; VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (VEOEY) Sellers Increased By 1205.81% Their Shorts

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had an increase of 1205.81% in short interest. VEOEY’s SI was 112,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1205.81% from 8,600 shares previously. With 311,200 avg volume, 0 days are for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT AMERICAN DEPOSITARY (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)’s short sellers to cover VEOEY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 21,437 shares traded. Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) to report $0.72 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 34.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. T_PBH’s profit would be $26.72 million giving it 32.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Premium Brands Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 38.46% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.54. About 114,257 shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.92 billion. The firm is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services.

More notable recent Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Time To Give Up On Veolia – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suez: 5% Dividend Not Enough For Activist Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veolia’s North American heating and cooling unit up for sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veolia Environnement S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veolia Environnement ADR 2016 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2017.

More notable recent Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s (NYSE:PBH) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) CEO Ron Lombardi on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSE:PBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.