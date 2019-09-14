Premier (PINC) Stock Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Chevron New (CVX) Position by $3.99 Million as Share Value Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 28,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 498,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.50M, up from 470,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 463,133 shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 32,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 246,551 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.68 million, up from 214,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PINC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 60.71 million shares or 2.03% more from 59.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Management Llc accumulated 10,144 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank holds 10,366 shares. 341 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Serv. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 84,080 shares. 1,310 were reported by Hikari Tsushin. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 31,936 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company stated it has 7,645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Lc invested in 3.17 million shares. Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.04% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Hsbc Holding Public Limited reported 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 579,256 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Comm stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). 2.41M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $10.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14,365 shares to 204,887 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 59,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Cbiz Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 405,443 shares. Pggm invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Dominion Capital Inc has 0.64% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 14,935 shares. Lafayette Invests Inc invested in 4,793 shares. Phocas Corporation owns 7,062 shares. 278,243 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation reported 33,681 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 18,558 shares. Verus Fincl Ptnrs accumulated 2,527 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.13% or 499,499 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oak Ridge Invests Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baker Avenue Asset LP owns 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,627 shares. 56,458 were reported by First Foundation. Hendley And Company Inc owns 1,649 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,585 shares to 158,922 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,459 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).