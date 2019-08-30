Premier (PINC) Stake Raised by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Upped Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 6.58 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 09/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 63.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 11,990 shares as the company's stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 30,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 319,237 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Magellan Health Announces DecisionPoint in Collaboration with Premier, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Premier Inc. and Texas Health Resources Partner to Scale Innovation in Healthcare Cost Management – Stockhouse” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2019: PINC,CPRX,HSIC,REGN,SNY – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premier Inc (PINC) CEO Susan DeVore on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 36,412 shares to 35,139 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 6,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,341 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 6.00 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.16% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) or 411,504 shares. The Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.08% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 8,705 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 143,050 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 330,720 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Thompson Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Pembroke Mgmt Limited owns 308,650 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Seizert Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 41,737 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 1.03 million shares. Schroder Investment Group accumulated 328,157 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Advisors Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 0.76% or 275,104 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability reported 1.74% stake. California-based Guardian Investment has invested 2.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carlson Cap holds 3,803 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 191,420 shares. Thompson Investment Management reported 92,350 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 2,794 shares. Independent Investors reported 2.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 4,185 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. Blair William And Co Il holds 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.58M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 30,569 shares.