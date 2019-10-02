Premier (PINC) Position Maintained by Raymond James & Associates; As Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Market Valuation Declined, Leucadia National Increased Its Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 96,367 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 186,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 772,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.20 million, up from 585,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.24. About 1.11M shares traded or 74.29% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,908 shares to 101,385 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $10.77 million activity.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 89,313 shares to 10,231 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 20,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,688 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

