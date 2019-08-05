Premier (PINC) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Upped Position by $342,890 as Market Value Rose; Peak Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $4.89 Million; Stock Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 483,746 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 75,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 12,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 87,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75M shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Strong HIV Sales Drive Gilead’s (GILD) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsr holds 1.77% or 35,760 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.26% or 877,273 shares. John G Ullman & invested in 0.04% or 3,200 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.37% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Goelzer Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 87,000 shares. Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kings Point Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Element Cap Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,857 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 23,123 shares. Stanley invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Grimes & Co owns 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 13,220 shares. Sit Invest Associate reported 8,900 shares stake. Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 0.17% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares to 21,904 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $137,748 activity.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Premier Inc. (PINC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Progknowse Announces Partnerships with Three Health Systems – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Third-Quarter Results – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Premier, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Premier’s ProvideGxâ„¢ Program to Supply Sodium Bicarbonate Injection to Providers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.