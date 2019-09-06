Premier (PINC) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Cut Holding by $675,138 as Market Value Rose; As Medifast (MED) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 8,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 6,901 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 14,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.26. About 263,179 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 19,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 44,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 594,764 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : HD, MDT, TJX, SE, KSS, MSG, PINC, PLAB – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2019: PINC,CPRX,HSIC,REGN,SNY – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Medtronic (MDT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic (MDT) to Post Q1 Earnings: Will RTG Aid the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 51,627 shares to 64,584 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Analysts await Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PINC’s profit will be $38.61M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Premier, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 8,300 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 68,675 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 18,027 shares. Century Cos reported 305,887 shares. Qs Ltd Liability invested in 1,500 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Com stated it has 15,508 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.12% or 43,979 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP has 20,894 shares. 9,980 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Glenmede Na owns 6,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,881 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis to Host Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Perrigo buys OTC rights to Glaxo’s Prevacid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MED’s profit will be $15.75 million for 18.85 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.