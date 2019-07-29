Premier (PINC) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Stake by $4.65 Million as Market Value Rose; As Target Com (TGT) Market Value Declined, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted by $451,440 Its Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 307.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 136,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 44,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 177,278 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 23/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Analysis Finds Potential for Millions of Dollars in Savings in Total Joint Replacements

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 15,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 2.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 23,531 shares to 101,469 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 2,771 shares to 24,389 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.