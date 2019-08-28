Premier Inc. (PINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) are two firms in the Healthcare Information Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Inc. 37 1.27 N/A -12.27 0.00 Phreesia Inc. 1,013 8.75 N/A -28.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Premier Inc. and Phreesia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.8% Phreesia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Premier Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Phreesia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Premier Inc. and Phreesia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Phreesia Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Premier Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.17% and an $39 consensus target price. Competitively Phreesia Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 28.30%. Based on the results given earlier, Phreesia Inc. is looking more favorable than Premier Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Premier Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Phreesia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75% Phreesia Inc. 9.32% 0% 0% 0% 0% 8.97%

For the past year Premier Inc. was less bullish than Phreesia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Phreesia Inc. beats Premier Inc.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.