Premier Inc. (PINC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Inc. 37 1.45 N/A -12.27 0.00 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 28 1.13 N/A 1.21 21.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Premier Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Premier Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.8% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Premier Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Premier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Computer Programs and Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Premier Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Premier Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Computer Programs and Systems Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Premier Inc. is $36, with potential downside of -8.63%. Competitively Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 52.27%. Based on the results given earlier, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Premier Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Premier Inc. and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Premier Inc. shares. Comparatively, Computer Programs and Systems Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75% Computer Programs and Systems Inc. -2.49% -7.39% -14.68% -0.85% -16.74% 2.83%

For the past year Premier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Premier Inc.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Healthland Centriq, a Web-based electronic health record platform that centralizes data from various care areas; and Healthland Classic that offers a suite of integrated applications for managing operations, resources, and people, as well as for ambulatory information management solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; business management services; consulting services; and managed information technology services for community healthcare enterprises. Additionally, it provides Software as a Service based healthcare revenue cycle management solutions; system implementation and training services; and forms and office supplies. It serves nursing homes; home health agencies; physician clinics; and rural, community, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Mobile, Alabama.