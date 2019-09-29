Premier Inc. (PINC) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Contrasting side by side

Since Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Inc. 36 1.63 58.99M -12.27 0.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 59 2.97 18.34M -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Premier Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Inc. 164,592,633.93% -2.8% -1.8% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 31,058,425.06% -32.1% -13.2%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Premier Inc. Its rival Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Premier Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Premier Inc. and Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$42 is Premier Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.84%. On the other hand, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s potential upside is 21.39% and its average price target is $66.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Premier Inc. looks more robust than Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Premier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.8% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Premier Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Inc. -1.3% -1.97% 16.65% -1.92% 4.62% 3.75% Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. 5.11% 19.65% 14.71% 7.53% 6.2% -5.47%

For the past year Premier Inc. had bullish trend while Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Premier Inc. beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products. This segment also engages in the Integrated Pharmacy business, which provides traditional pharmacy dispensing and integrated pharmacy services; direct sourcing business; and provision of ASCEND Collaborative service for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices, as well as managed services. The Performance Services segment offers PremierConnect for members to address existing cost and quality imperatives, help them manage a value-based care reimbursement model and support their regulatory reporting framework; and performance improvement collaborative, advisory, and government and insurance management services. This segment provides various PremierConnect domains comprising PremierConnect Quality & Regulatory domain for identifying and targeting quality improvement areas; PremierConnect Clinical Surveillance & Safety domain to enhance patient safety; PremierConnect Supply Chain & ERP domain for lowering supply chain costs; PremierConnect Operations domain, which optimizes labor management with integrated financial reporting and budgeting; and PremierConnect Enterprise Analytics, which integrates member's custom data into a hosted and integrated data warehouse and analytics platform. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. provides patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to enhance patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, which is used by at-risk healthcare organizations to access its patients' medication-related information; MedWise Advisor that allows for components of EireneRx to be used independently and by a broader healthcare audience; and NiaRx, an educational software platform used in the pharmacy educational community. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services for medication risk management and risk adjustment. It also serves prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.