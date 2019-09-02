Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 30, 2019; Safe Bulkers (SB) Shorts Up By 4.76%

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc’s current price of $15.50 translates into 0.97% yield. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 6,947 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) had an increase of 4.76% in short interest. SB’s SI was 1.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.76% from 1.17 million shares previously. With 297,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB)’s short sellers to cover SB’s short positions. The SI to Safe Bulkers Inc’s float is 2.27%. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 479,271 shares traded or 43.65% up from the average. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has declined 37.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SB News: 05/03/2018 Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Safe Bulkers 1Q EPS 3c, Not Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q NET REV. $43.5M, EST. $41.7M; 16/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Rev $43.5M; 29/05/2018 – SAFE BULKERS 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 2C; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Participation at the 11th DNB Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference and 12th Annual Capital Link I; 29/05/2018 – Safe Bulkers 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $208.58 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,499 activity. 2,502 shares were bought by Hatfield Harry Maxwell, worth $39,649 on Monday, March 11. 2,000 shares were bought by CLINE PHILIP E, worth $30,950 on Wednesday, March 13. 3,000 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares with value of $48,000 were bought by Jackson Lloyd George II.