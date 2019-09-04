Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) to pay $0.15 on Sep 30, 2019; Bamco Cut Its D R Horton (DHI) Stake

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc’s current price of $15.26 translates into 0.98% yield. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 18,796 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 2.46% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 69,519 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 17,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 5,990 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 136 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 48,336 shares. 9,526 are held by Fifth Third State Bank. 81,228 are owned by Pinnacle Hldg Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Basswood Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.3% or 293,171 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,712 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0% or 132,342 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Legal And General Gp Plc stated it has 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested in 911 shares or 0% of the stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $223.46 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $202,499 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $38,900 was bought by Hatfield Harry Maxwell. 3,000 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares with value of $48,000 were bought by Jackson Lloyd George II. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $45,000 was bought by CLINE PHILIP E.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.87M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $41 lowest target. $50.88’s average target is 2.19% above currents $49.79 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DHI in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Market Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.