Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) have been rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.15 N/A 1.58 9.89 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.93 N/A 1.79 13.56

In table 1 we can see Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CenterState Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares and 68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation shares. 3.9% are Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of CenterState Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76% CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CenterState Bank Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CenterState Bank Corporation beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.