Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Since Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) are part of the Regional – Southeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.16 N/A 1.58 9.89 CBTX Inc. 30 4.75 N/A 1.94 15.51

Demonstrates Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CBTX Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CBTX Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than CBTX Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and CBTX Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.6% and 29.7%. 3.9% are Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, CBTX Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CBTX Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CBTX Inc. beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.