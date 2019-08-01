Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) Forms $15.62 Double Bottom; Shorts at KEYENCE ORDINARY SHARES (KYCCF) Lowered By 24.84%

KEYENCE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) had a decrease of 24.84% in short interest. KYCCF’s SI was 57,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.84% from 76,100 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 12 days are for KEYENCE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)’s short sellers to cover KYCCF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.85% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $576.56. About 560 shares traded. Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) formed double bottom with $14.68 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.62 share price. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) has $228.62M valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 12,227 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) has declined 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q Net $5.13M; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.40 million shares or 2.46% more from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 300,272 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability has 0% invested in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Blackrock holds 605,162 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 58,174 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 24,412 shares. Ejf Cap Limited Liability owns 18,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech reported 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 34,433 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc has invested 0% in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 13,186 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 26,081 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) for 136 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 5,990 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $118,599 activity. Hatfield Harry Maxwell bought 2,502 shares worth $39,649. 3,000 shares valued at $48,000 were bought by Jackson Lloyd George II on Monday, March 11. CLINE PHILIP E had bought 2,000 shares worth $30,950.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells factory automation solutions. The company has market cap of $70.30 billion. The companyÂ’s business covers image processing equipment, control and measuring equipment, analysis equipment for research and development, and business information equipment, as well as sensors, measuring instruments. It has a 34.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions cover sensors/safety equipment, displacement sensors, displacement meters/sizers/projectors, image sensors/image processing apparatus, PLCs/motors, touch panels/FA data collection solutions, bar code/two-dimensional code/RFIDs, microscope/three-dimensional measuring machines, data loggers/recorders, flow rate and pressure sensors/temperature control/level solutions, laser markers/ink-jets/3D printers, and antistatic/clean equipment.