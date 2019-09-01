Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Southeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.16 N/A 1.58 9.89 BancorpSouth Bank 29 3.17 N/A 2.07 14.43

Table 1 demonstrates Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2% BancorpSouth Bank 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, BancorpSouth Bank’s beta is 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and BancorpSouth Bank Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BancorpSouth Bank 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of BancorpSouth Bank is $31.75, which is potential 15.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.3% of BancorpSouth Bank are owned by institutional investors. About 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are BancorpSouth Bank’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76% BancorpSouth Bank 0.44% 3.53% -0.8% 2.05% -9.29% 14.35%

For the past year Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors BancorpSouth Bank beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

BancorpSouth, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of January 25, 2017, the company operated through 234 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas. BancorpSouth, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.