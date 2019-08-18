Premier Cl A (PINC) Position Boosted by Mairs & Power Inc; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $617,058

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Premier Inc Cl A (PINC) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 9,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 275,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 265,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Premier Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 464,769 shares traded or 17.24% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q NET REV. $425.3M, EST. $408.0M; 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Premier CFO pockets more than $500K on stock options – Charlotte Business Journal” on February 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Healthcare Improvement Company Premier Inc. to Present at Raymond James & Associates 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1:40 p.m. ET – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Premier Inc. (PINC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. and Texas Health Resources Partner to Scale Innovation in Healthcare Cost Management – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic (MDT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

