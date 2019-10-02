Premier Asset Managment Upped Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position; Global Eagle Entertainment Has 0.33 Sentiment

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 19.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 27,800 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 12.60%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 172,540 shares with $13.26M value, up from 144,740 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 502,720 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.15, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 13 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold their equity positions in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 43.78 million shares, down from 62.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Global Eagle Entertainment Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 17 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.20’s average target is 15.10% above currents $74.89 stock price. Fortinet had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by J.P. Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,190 shares to 3,288 valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 6,840 shares and now owns 57,966 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.64 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Connectivity and Content. It currently has negative earnings. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions.

Analysts await Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 17.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% EPS growth.