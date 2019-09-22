Premier Asset Managment Stake in Western Un Co (WU) Has Decreased by $329,650; As Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Position by $2.41 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 31,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $617,000, down from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr (MHI) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 200,521 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 268,982 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 469,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Mun High Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 35,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,726 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 253,988 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 51,316 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. 18,637 were reported by Hilltop Inc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 110,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 1.91 million shares. Prudential Inc reported 394,679 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 11,488 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 315,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 4,842 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12,788 shares to 59,282 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 12,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.23M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.42, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold MHI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 13.46% less from 4.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 13,483 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors stated it has 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 32,669 shares stake. Charter invested in 0.02% or 12,950 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 20,348 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 129,314 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability owns 180,499 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 484,135 shares. 93,853 are held by Van Eck Associate Corp. Guggenheim Ltd owns 347,687 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Next Financial Inc holds 0% or 123 shares.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,940 activity.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 164,466 shares to 353,826 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Income T (CEV) by 41,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,168 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD).