Premier Asset Managment Raised Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $628,200; As Greenlight Cap Re LTD (GLRE) Shares Declined, Nfc Investments Has Cut Stake by $766,970

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd (GLRE) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 76,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The hedge fund held 48,303 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Greenlight Cap Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 179,468 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S 1Q 13.6% LOSS IS AMONG THE WORST IN ITS HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT ADDED IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN UNDER ARMOUR INC; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Nitorum Capital LP Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 17,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 30,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 2.22M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Communications reported 4,300 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 11,886 shares. Oxbow reported 149,065 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 700 were accumulated by Whitnell And Com. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi accumulated 0.07% or 16,275 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 69,325 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Community Finance Svcs Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 19,261 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 63,924 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Ser Lc stated it has 141,898 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schulhoff And Company Inc owns 21,400 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares to 3,984 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Western Union to Provide Payment Solutions for Members of the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GLRE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moon Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 70,205 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 51,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 803 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 877 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 137,872 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Axa holds 0% or 67,645 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 23,903 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 0% or 466 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.01% or 2.10M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.90 million shares. 57,984 were reported by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 46,129 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.19 million shares.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re: Tesla Brings Einhorn From Hero To Zero And Back – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “No Reason To Buy Greenlight Capital Re Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump on Huawei Delay – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re: Einhorn Will Be The Comeback Kid Of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $338.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 13,645 shares to 664,303 shares, valued at $27.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.