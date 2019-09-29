Premier Asset Managment Raised Its Position in Baidu (BIDU) as Valuation Declined; As Banner (BANR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 116,300 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 59,282 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 46,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 5.69M shares traded or 46.85% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,000 shares to 150,670 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,520 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BABA, JD, BIDU, SNAP, PYPL – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chinese Stocks Slump As US Reportedly Weighs Options To Block Investments – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Momo and iQIYI Had Very Different Fates in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 82,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,375 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).