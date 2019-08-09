Premier Asset Managment Raised Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $9.53 Million; Shares Declined; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Share Price Rose, Sta Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.34 Million

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $274.45. About 136,319 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 654.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 30,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $294.54. About 376,795 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Pacific Biosciences Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: OHRP,HOOK,ILMN,NBSE – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fairfield Bush & Company owns 15,948 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 1,000 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 23 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.01 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) owns 168 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,484 shares. 175 are held by Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd. Ipswich holds 950 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.05% or 8,594 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 55,493 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares to 24,885 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 6,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,079 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ron Baron Comments on IDEXX Laboratories – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.