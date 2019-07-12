Premier Asset Managment Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Hg Vora Capital Management Has Lowered Its Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Stake by $12.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 113,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.32. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 782,843 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.77% stake. Berkshire Hathaway Inc stated it has 59.51M shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,805 shares. Fairview Mngmt Ltd Com has 5,683 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 81,513 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Compton Management Ri owns 80,792 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Co holds 1.78% or 26,820 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 169,780 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 8,421 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6,310 are owned by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Perritt Capital Management owns 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,659 shares. Australia-based Macquarie has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,309 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37,585 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,726 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street set to open higher on rate cut optimism – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 26,619 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 317,528 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 80,527 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 154,119 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity accumulated 63,564 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt has 44,205 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 539 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings owns 0% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 63,670 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 785,099 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 42,042 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 168,817 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 122,898 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 574,421 shares.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Las Vegas Sands Shares Plunged 18% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BreakerMag is shutting down – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: ExxonMobil, Chevron, Royal Dutch, BP and TOTAL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 22, 2019.