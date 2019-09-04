Premier Asset Managment Position in Chevron New (CVX) Has Raised by $381,300; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Price Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 15,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 765,162 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.60M, down from 780,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 1.49M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 1.14M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,002 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,031 shares. 4.16M were accumulated by Capital Invsts. Moreover, Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has 0.87% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 12,759 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 484,186 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Communication Na stated it has 974,380 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 16 were accumulated by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. Hendley Com holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,204 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 128,310 shares or 1.74% of the stock. 221,861 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. 43,277 were accumulated by Murphy Capital. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 30,775 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,046 shares. Srb owns 4,733 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,164 shares to 46,134 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 63,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 80,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,999 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation holds 0.12% or 3,331 shares. 520,176 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Bsw Wealth Prns reported 4,543 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 81,470 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.61M shares. Wheatland Advisors has 7,547 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. United Fire Group invested in 0.23% or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited Com has 1.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 19,972 shares. Cambridge Tru owns 77,674 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 759,716 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept holds 2.82% or 53,698 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 208,135 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank reported 0.41% stake. Interocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.15% or 13,403 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.