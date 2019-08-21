Premier Asset Managment Position in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed by $5.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $14.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 15,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 34,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 49,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $336.66. About 283,833 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 33.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 539,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 33,098 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.92 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 33,884 shares to 282,274 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10 has invested 2.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited holds 0.55% or 4,596 shares. Chilton Management Llc invested in 1,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sonata Gru Inc Inc has 4,569 shares. Svcs Corp owns 7,709 shares. Jennison stated it has 2.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ckw Grp Inc stated it has 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,632 were accumulated by Howe Rusling. Capital Fund has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,528 shares. Citizens Northern owns 0.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,625 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications holds 0.94% or 19,796 shares. 16,640 were accumulated by Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pentwater Cap Management LP holds 0.16% or 34,000 shares. American Inc invested in 0.07% or 603 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.53M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $62.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 305,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boyd Gaming Stock Rose 9.6% on Friday – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boyd Gaming: A Management Report Card Yields ‘A’ Grades – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Mngmt Lp owns 322,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 1,992 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,776 shares. 990,421 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hl Svcs Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Dsam (London) holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 7,410 shares. 29,560 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Lp. Pier Capital Ltd holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 189,642 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 24,282 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 14,036 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Capital Fund Sa invested in 40,199 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 211,095 shares stake.