Premier Asset Managment Lifted Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Market Value Rose; Papp L Roy & Associates Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Decreased by $400,224

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 465.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 111,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 24,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 23.38 million shares traded or 486.54% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 2,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,926 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, down from 165,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 2.94 million shares traded or 61.39% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,082 shares to 17,434 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,580 shares to 42,111 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 11,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

