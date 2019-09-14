Premier Asset Managment Lifted Its Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $591,495; Addenda Capital Maintains Stake in Enbridge (ENB)

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 116,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.15 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 30,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Golf-Woods makes cut at Wells Fargo despite putting woes; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 20/04/2018 – Consumer Finance: Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration an; 29/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES PERRY HILZENDEGER TO LEAD HOME LENDING RETAIL; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney Co has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hyman Charles D has 0.61% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 124,463 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc, a California-based fund reported 109,916 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,460 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd stated it has 97,522 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price, a Colorado-based fund reported 103,445 shares. Moreover, Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northern Corp owns 51.63M shares. 14,859 are held by Monroe Savings Bank Mi. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Acg Wealth owns 0.29% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,154 shares. Greenwood Gearhart invested 2.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Street Corporation reported 177.89 million shares stake. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo Brings 75th LIFT Homeownership Program to New Jersey – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Buffett Waited to Buy JPMorgan Despite Its Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 6,780 shares to 140,335 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: How to Get $336 in Additional Monthly Income While Protecting OAS Payments – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Enbridge (USA) Is a Strong Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,775 shares to 51,439 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 156,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,030 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.