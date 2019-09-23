Premier Asset Managment Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding By $312,650; Palomar Holdings (PLMR) SI Increased By 240.83%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) had an increase of 240.83% in short interest. PLMR’s SI was 57,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 240.83% from 16,900 shares previously. With 189,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s short sellers to cover PLMR’s short positions. The stock increased 6.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 153,663 shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 4.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc acquired 1,850 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 47,192 shares with $8.00 million value, up from 45,342 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $462.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $177.82. About 7.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.84% above currents $177.82 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IYW) stake by 7,002 shares to 1,203 valued at $238,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 28,350 shares and now owns 353,317 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

