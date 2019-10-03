Premier Asset Managment Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Boeing Co (BA) Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $531,432

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 12,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 30,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 17,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS cools on Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,845 shares to 408,270 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,520 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ally Inc invested in 1.7% or 209,000 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru holds 0.14% or 31,750 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 0.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Personal Finance Services has invested 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raymond James & Associates reported 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Btr Mngmt holds 0.14% or 15,655 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Inc Llc invested in 18,552 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 16,779 shares. Florida-based Fidelity National Financial has invested 1.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Goldman Sachs Group has 23.15 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 9.17M shares. Qvt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 473,062 shares. Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 25,858 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Mngmt Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hudock Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,494 shares. Schulhoff Inc has 1,830 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department stated it has 3,870 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 70,215 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osterweis Capital Mngmt owns 77,345 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Palestra Mngmt Limited has 5.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 508,205 shares. Bailard invested in 8,205 shares. Moreover, Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership holds 0.36% or 25,000 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 121,271 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 450,841 shares. Ipswich Com owns 635 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 441,876 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The $100 Billion Boeing 737 MAX Myth – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 7,794 shares to 117,974 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 103,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc (Put).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.