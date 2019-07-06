Premier Asset Managment Holds Stake in Tetra Tech New (TTEK); Sarbit Advisory Services Has Raised Howard Hughes (HHC) Position by $1.54 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 148,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 206,457 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.08. About 272,796 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares to 24,885 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,984 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,934 shares. Sei Invs invested in 71,017 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 57,959 shares. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 769,220 shares or 0.04% of the stock. S&T Bankshares Pa holds 153,537 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.01% or 18,495 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.03% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 37,982 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 413,638 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 18,950 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 31,061 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 106,365 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Parkside Comml Bank Trust invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Benefits from Solid Footing in Key Markets – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra (TTEK) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Clinches $25 Million Contract From DOEE – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.14 million activity. CARTER BRIAN N sold $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) on Thursday, February 14. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold 3,261 shares worth $181,609. $424,000 worth of stock was sold by SMITH ALBERT E on Wednesday, January 9. THOMPSON J KENNETH had sold 8,000 shares worth $441,923.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.