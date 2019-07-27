Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut Stake

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 107,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 3.00M shares traded or 1.42% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 18,384 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12,528 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt holds 200 shares. The Japan-based Asset One has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Investment Mngmt reported 3% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 11,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 65,918 shares in its portfolio. France-based Natixis has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% or 37,866 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 119,549 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 17,758 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,520 shares to 154,670 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Company stated it has 78,674 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 89,084 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 2.92% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 278,799 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated reported 524,805 shares stake. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,578 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company holds 2.4% or 303,056 shares in its portfolio. 31,081 were accumulated by Harvest Capital. Grace & White Inc New York accumulated 11,998 shares. Argyle reported 152,796 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Company holds 28,193 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Com Al reported 166,454 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 82,084 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 175,124 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.