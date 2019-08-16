Premier Asset Managment Has Trimmed Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position By $6.15 Million; Heartland Advisors Has Boosted Oxford Inds (OXM) Position By $756,375

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 47.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 90,999 shares with $6.93 million value, down from 171,905 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 1.05M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal

Heartland Advisors Inc increased Oxford Inds Inc (OXM) stake by 18.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heartland Advisors Inc acquired 10,085 shares as Oxford Inds Inc (OXM)’s stock declined 10.27%. The Heartland Advisors Inc holds 64,570 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 54,485 last quarter. Oxford Inds Inc now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 56,881 shares traded. Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has declined 19.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical OXM News: 13/03/2018 Tommy Bahama Introduces Maritime Deep Blue; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries Raises Dividend to 34c; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.40 TO $4.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Oxford Industries 4Q Adj EPS 93c; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15 TO $1.25, EST. $1.51; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROACH $60 MLN; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC OXM.N FY SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – OXFORD INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 93C, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oxford Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXM)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Armstrong Shaw Assoc Incorporated Ct has 3.78% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 51,763 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 78,490 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 91,816 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. 15,677 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 130 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 3,620 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 2,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 897,544 shares stake. Ledyard Bank holds 74,317 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.94% or 175,534 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1,000 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp reported 16,361 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures That Pay Out With Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.77% below currents $91.79 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 1,248 shares to 4,478 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) stake by 17,450 shares and now owns 48,400 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) stake by 168,200 shares to 1.76M valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jernigan Cap Inc stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Kennedy (NYSE:KW) was reduced too.