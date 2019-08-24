Premier Asset Managment Has Raised Holding in Western Un Co (WU); Autonation (AN) Holding Held by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 17,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 30,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.11 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 190,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 978,196 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.94M, up from 787,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 561,474 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,560 are held by Markel. Kbc Grp Nv reported 4,417 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 15,400 shares. 49,688 were reported by Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 102,641 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 216,848 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 11 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 22,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 98,300 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 486 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Rbs Prns Lp holds 51.94% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.61M shares. North Star Investment owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 11,334 are owned by Sei Invests.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B, worth $41,469.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari Nv by 74,083 shares to 631,212 shares, valued at $84.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,480 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has 2.30M shares. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 41,105 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 23,000 shares. State Street accumulated 19.96 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 11,009 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 6,355 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 203,001 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 47,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc holds 451,403 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,072 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,400 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru accumulated 1.55 million shares.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$19.41, Is It Time To Put The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.