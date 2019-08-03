Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Oppenheimer & Close Upped Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding by $667,342 as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.90M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Oprations Suspended at Huaron Mine

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 8,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,175 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57 million, down from 74,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: ‘NEW IPAD FASTER THAN VIRTUALLY EVERY CHROMEBOOK’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 122,915 shares to 147,115 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,670 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

