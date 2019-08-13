Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Position in Illumina (ILMN) by $9.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) by $2.17 Million as Shares Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 9,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $275.8. About 703,085 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 654.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 30,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,444 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $294.61. About 421,674 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Solid Consumables Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 31,180 shares to 3,984 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 2,413 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 8,033 are owned by Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 20,830 are held by Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Co. Georgia-based Voya has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Horizon Invs Limited Com invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 3 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Majedie Asset Ltd stated it has 3,978 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 2,077 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Amp Cap has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cibc Ww Markets, a New York-based fund reported 35,188 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0.17% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 210,214 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 737 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 9,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And stated it has 20,416 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schroder Invest reported 428,477 shares. Alyeska Grp LP stated it has 235,445 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,026 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Farmers State Bank has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 420 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.95% or 569,015 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 10,107 shares. Asset Strategies holds 3,085 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bahl & Gaynor owns 4,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.25 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.