Premier Asset Managment Has Lifted Its Fortinet (FTNT) Stake by $2.11 Million as Stock Declined; Live Nation Entertainment In (Put) (LYV) Market Valuation Rose While Citadel Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $4.10 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Put) (LYV) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 62,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 43,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 105,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 2.45M shares traded or 135.39% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 23/05/2018 – Lisnr has a deal with Live Nation’s Ticketmaster to offer audio-based entry to events; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Invs stated it has 1.65M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,200 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 717,900 shares. 11,783 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 104,582 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Com owns 353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.03% or 10,414 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hodges Capital holds 10,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il owns 322,589 shares. 6.39M are held by Select Equity Lp. Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 34,550 shares. Fiera Corp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.12M shares.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (Put) (NYSE:PVH) by 40,000 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc (Call) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,200 shares, and has risen its stake in United Sts Gasoline Fd Lp (Call) (UGA).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 20.06 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

