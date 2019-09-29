Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Share Value Rose, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lifted Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 101.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 211,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 420,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.44M, up from 208,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.08 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment owns 0.33% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 72,342 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Company holds 4,230 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsrs reported 292,106 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.28% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.17% or 867,891 shares. 66,701 were reported by Daiwa Group Inc Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 228,731 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 368,986 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 22,239 are held by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,313 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc owns 4,690 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors reported 30,585 shares.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,000 shares to 150,670 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,270 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank & invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.28% or 31,919 shares. Paragon Cap Limited reported 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First City Mgmt holds 3,196 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling holds 0.13% or 9,231 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 7,222 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) accumulated 5,392 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 5,348 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co has 4,997 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wallington Asset Management Ltd holds 1.01% or 50,036 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 41,862 shares. Texas-based U S Global has invested 0.21% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Old Point Tru & Financial Svcs N A has 1.34% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 157,940 shares to 564,226 shares, valued at $47.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,500 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).