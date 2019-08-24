Premier Asset Managment Has Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Exponent (EXPO) Valuation Rose, Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.86 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 139,240 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 3,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 116,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 113,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap Management reported 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Suntrust Banks has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York owns 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 323,980 shares. Thornburg Investment Management holds 4.58M shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. 9,373 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Limited. Girard Prns Limited has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Main Street Rech Limited, a California-based fund reported 3,125 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability owns 467,114 shares. 49,073 are held by Fulton Bankshares Na. Mirador Partners LP has invested 1.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hartford Mngmt holds 76,292 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Financial holds 82,457 shares. South State reported 176,994 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,850 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,239 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold EXPO shares while 63 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 45.16 million shares or 2.22% less from 46.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,027 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 7.52 million shares. Art Advsr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited reported 0.01% stake. Camarda Advisors Limited holds 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) or 70 shares. Principal Fin Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 20,448 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 7,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 770,545 shares. Sandler Cap invested in 1.09% or 242,908 shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 941,934 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 358,882 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 154,882 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 6,490 shares to 5,962 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).