Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Lennar (LEN) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Ford Motor Co (F) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Position by $977,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 50.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 122,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 239,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is down 7.33% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – DOT TSA: Firearm detected by TSA officers at Ford International Airport; 26/04/2018 – U.S. NEW VEHICLE SALES LIKELY FELL 8 PCT IN APRIL FROM SAME MONTH IN 2017 – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 09/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-California’s air regulator says state could back some emissions rule changes; 25/05/2018 – Rugby-Ford, Robshaw to co-captain England against Barbarians; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fatal U.S. self-driving auto accident raises novel legal questions; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS F-150 PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION AT KANSAS CITY PLANT WILL RESUME ON MONDAY; 25/04/2018 – Ford plans more cost cuts, fewer sedan models; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 2.35 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,248 shares to 4,478 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 355,000 shares. Hightower Lc has 23,806 shares. American Money Mgmt Lc invested in 0.18% or 6,701 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 39,908 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 82,358 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2.38M were reported by Tcw Group Inc. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ingalls Snyder Llc accumulated 7,131 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 934,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 141,656 shares. Loews Corporation holds 6,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 113,617 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 733,626 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 4,957 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. Another trade for 10,200 shares valued at $100,038 was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

