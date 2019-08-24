Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Market Valuation Declined; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Position as Market Value Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 47,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 269,660 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, down from 317,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 3.12M shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,125 shares to 179,935 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 122,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $187.50 million for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82,617 shares to 111,315 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 106,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.