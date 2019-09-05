Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding By $675,450; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Shorts Down By 29.91%

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) had a decrease of 29.91% in short interest. MBUU’s SI was 655,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.91% from 935,600 shares previously. With 180,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s short sellers to cover MBUU’s short positions. The stock increased 4.45% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 311,930 shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 47.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,850 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 13,000 shares with $746,000 value, down from 24,850 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $82.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 4.11 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 30,744 shares to 35,444 valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 6,520 shares and now owns 154,670 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was raised too.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Creative Planning reported 0.11% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.75% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 15.56 million are held by Invesco Limited. Staley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,647 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Weatherstone Capital reported 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cobblestone Cap Limited Com Ny has 9,806 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 7,078 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd invested in 0.01% or 2,130 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.49M shares. D E Shaw Communications invested in 0.01% or 77,394 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 3,269 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Asset Mgmt One Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Malibu Boats, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 39,119 shares. 462,353 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Sei Invs accumulated 7,959 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc owns 1,844 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shellback Lp owns 91,711 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 282,596 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 634 shares. Punch & Assocs holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 430,183 shares. 1.04 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,549 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 21,155 shares.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company has market cap of $562.61 million. The firm offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.