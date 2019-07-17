Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $675,450; Grifols S A (GRFS) Stake Raised by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 45,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 1.68M shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS EXPANDS BLOOD TYPING SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO IN U.S; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 04/05/2018 – GRIFOLS SCREENING TEST FOR HIV, HEPATITIS WINS FDA APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 4.82 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $118.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 375,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.33 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares to 71,568 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 136,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

