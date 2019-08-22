Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Holding as Market Value Declined; Gray Television (GTN) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Holding

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 1.44 million shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.88 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,817 are held by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 45,733 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 11,297 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 78,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Llc invested in 15,278 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bank stated it has 6,387 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment has 0.07% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Lsv Asset holds 0% or 11,200 shares. Raymond James has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 39,274 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 100,235 are held by James Invest Rech Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 36,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 466,233 shares stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Shares for $111,525 were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12. $20,137 worth of stock was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Tuesday, August 13.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares to 71,568 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 122,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.05M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.