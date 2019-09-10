Premier Asset Managment Decreased Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $6.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Lendingclub (LC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Lendingclub Corp (LC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 844,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.16% . The institutional investor held 19.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.72 million, down from 19.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Lendingclub Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 200,362 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Rev $680M-$705M; 24/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION INVESTOR REMINDED: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against…; 25/04/2018 – FTC Sues LendingClub for Misleading Consumers (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ LendingClub Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LC); 04/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub’s quarterly loss widens on litigation expenses; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2Q Rev $162M-$172M; 25/04/2018 – FTC charges LendingClub over false promises to customers; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT”; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 1.09 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $831,391 for 364.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.01M shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $72.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) by 31,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingClub: Not All Reverse Splits Are Bad – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stripe Launches Stripe Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are P2P Loans a Viable Investment for Your Portfolio? – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub +1.0% after launching balance transfer loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LC shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 275,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 96,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Second Curve Capital reported 0.59% stake. Paragon Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Vanguard Group holds 36.47M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 2,190 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 21,540 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability holds 27,275 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 495,294 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 149,037 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.03% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 16.32M shares. Ameritas Investment Inc owns 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 26,066 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.94 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & holds 1.12M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt reported 3,000 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd invested in 30,395 shares. Eminence Capital Ltd Partnership reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 7,330 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd accumulated 295,503 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Retail Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 34,599 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 19,271 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Park National Oh reported 0.66% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 2,215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Family Mngmt invested 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 73,860 shares to 89,785 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $507.92M for 24.55 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Owner Bets on Mortgage Digitization – The Wall Street Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Bitmain Announces Two New Miner Models, Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Insures Deposits with $125 Million Policy, Catalonia Reveals Blockchain ID System – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Parent ICE Anticipates Over $20 Million Spend on Bakkt This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 11, 2019.