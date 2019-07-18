Premier Asset Managment Cut Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Market Value Declined; Kennedy (KW) Market Valuation Rose While Old West Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.28 Million Its Stake

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,932 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 306,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 139,853 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 7.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 978 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 25,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $13.13 during the last trading session, reaching $536.63. About 750,663 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 40,058 are owned by Woodstock. Finemark State Bank, a Florida-based fund reported 6,973 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Lc reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tekla Cap Ltd Liability owns 40,281 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Conning has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 14,340 shares. Blume Capital accumulated 0.01% or 30 shares. Murphy Cap Management holds 0.24% or 2,795 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.91% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc owns 6 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regions Financial Corporation accumulated 7,975 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 19,691 were reported by Mogy Joel R Counsel.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 28,125 shares to 179,935 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock. GUTHART GARY S had sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million on Monday, February 4. Samath Jamie also sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexgen Energy Ltd by 854,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. RICKS MARY sold $1.83M worth of stock or 91,100 shares. $149,100 worth of stock was bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.