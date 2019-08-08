Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $587,806 as Stock Price Rose; Benin Management Upped Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Declined

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 14.17 million shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 7,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 17,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 24,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 10.38 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 27/03/2018 – Correct: Merck KGaA, Not Merck & Co., Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in Japan; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,342 shares. Invesco Limited has 8.39 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Naples has invested 0.77% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,786 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 348,825 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc accumulated 0.66% or 53,166 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,777 shares. Biltmore Wealth Lc reported 3,036 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc has 15,374 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Karp Capital Management Corp invested 0.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,816 shares. Hanson Doremus reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cap City Commerce Fl accumulated 57,611 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,400 shares to 21,522 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,704 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 33,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,274 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).