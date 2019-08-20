Premier Asset Managment Cut Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $318,353; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Stake Increased by Spitfire Capital Llc

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 794,696 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 237,997 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp stated it has 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 12,936 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 106,438 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 30.64M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia has 18,122 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.04 million shares. 28,900 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset. Regions Finance Corporation holds 928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Principal Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.06M shares. 460 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 295,140 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 646 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company accumulated 28,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe Rusling owns 282 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.08 million for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 467,772 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc invested in 161,441 shares. Los Angeles And Equity stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 10,509 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 452,540 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Etrade Management Ltd Liability Company owns 27,414 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% or 114,135 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 85,668 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 530 shares. Macquarie has invested 0.1% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 3,141 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Lpl Limited Company has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Icon Advisers Company has 26,400 shares.